The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) yesterday participated in the Qatar National Day celebrations.

An array of events was held as part of the celebrations in the front yard of the Kahramaa headquarters in Al Dafna in the presence of the corporation’s president, Essa bin Hilal al-Kuwari, directors of various departments, heads of sections, employees and guests.

As part of the celebrations, the headquarters were decorated with the slogans of National Day and the national flag, reflecting the joyous mood of the celebrations and pride of the country.

Al-Kuwari delivered a speech in which he conveyed regards and greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on the occasion of National Day.

He said the history of Qatar has been inspired by the sacrifices of the forefathers and their achievements. He also highlighted the achievements of Kahramaa in 2019 and said the corporation completed works on five substations for World Cup stadiums at a cost of about QR800mn, in addition to the completion of five power stations to feed the Doha Metro project at a cost of about QR900mn.

He stressed Kahramaa’s commitment to work towards more achievements aimed at the further progress and development of Qatar.

The celebrations this year included various shows and heritage events. The ceremony started with the national anthem and a parade, followed by special shows and patriotic songs.

Source:gulf-times.com