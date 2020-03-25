Kahramaa safety measures in place for staff, customers

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has sprayed disinfectant in all its buildings. The drive was initiated as part of the corporation’s efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and ensure the safety of employees at service centers.

Kahramaa, through its social media platforms, said that regular sterilization activities are held in the buildings and other facilities as per the directives of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The corporation has ensured that elevators are not overcrowded. Measures have been taken to reduce the number of employees at workplaces. Presently only 20% of the employees are engaged in work at offices with the rest working from home.

Kahramaa has also provided the necessary training and equipment to ensure that employees work smoothly from home and activities are carried out efficiently without any impact on the services provided to the public. These steps have been taken as part of Kahramaa’s commitment to providing electricity and water to all in Qatar.

Under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the corporation exempted sectors of hospitality and tourism, retail, small and medium-sized industries and commercial complexes from electricity and water charges for a period of six months. Kahramaa has urged the customers to make use of its online services. The demand comes as part of precautionary measures, being adopted by Kahramaa to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

It has made an appeal to customers to use electronic platforms to complete their transactions without going to the corporation’s offices.

The use of biometric devices has been suspended at all offices of Kahramaa. Besides, a committee is closely monitoring the situation.

The corporation continues to develop its smart services to improve the experience of subscribers and recently signed an agreement with Oracle to implement a customer relationship and billing management project. The aim is to provide a unified and comprehensive work system for customer service.