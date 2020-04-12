The Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) is working round the clock to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water services during the Covid-19 outbreak.

“The National Control Centre of the corporation is working round the clock and monitoring the functions in order to make sure that customers get electricity and quality water without interruption,” Kahramaa tweeted.

The corporation is closely monitoring the network components and analysing them as part of the efforts taken to ensure the availability of uninterrupted services.

Kahramaa has also taken a number of precautionary measures to preserve the health and safety of its employees and all those dealing with the daily works in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The steps have been taken within the framework of its social responsibility and keenness to provide a healthy and safe work environment for its employees and all customers. It has assigned a team to monitor the day to day affairs and health status of employees.

The corporation has disinfected all of its buildings and stopped the biometric attendance system for employees.

It has urged customers to make use of its online services and electronic platforms to complete their transactions without going to the corporation’s offices.

Kahramaa has recorded a significant increase in the number of customers who make use of its smart services after the restrictions came into effect. The creation of new electronic accounts increased by 93% between March 17 and March 28 while logging into electronic accounts showed an increase of 300%. Also, downloading the Kahramaa app for smartphones from electronic stores has increased at a rate of about 240%.

During the same period, the corporation received 17,820 requests through its digital platforms. Also, 14,200 electronic payment transactions were made along with 1,122 house-moving requests, 2,033 requests to issue certificates and 32 requests to register as a Qatari customer eligible for exemption.

These transactions were made through its website and the smartphone application. These are in addition to requests to replace meters due to damage and other complaints.

The remarkable increase in the number of transactions reflects customers’ response to Kahramaa’s request to benefit from the service as an easy and safe way to submit requests and complete transactions at any time and from any place in a way that guarantees adherence to the instructions to stay at home without the need to visit service centres, the corporation stressed.

The Kahramaa employees working from home have been given training to deal with different kinds of demands.