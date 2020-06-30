Katara — the Cultural Village Foundation has said its beaches have been duly prepared to welcome visitors from Wednesday while taking into account the necessary health precautions. The opening comes in line with directives from the government, Katara said in a statement Monday. The foundation stressed that it has taken all necessary measures to ensure social distancing and also disinfected facilities such as boats.

It has provided 130 sitting spots on Beach 3, 100 on Beach 4 and 50 on Beach 5. Each sitting place can accommodate up to six persons with a space of 3m between each spot. Swimming is allowed on beaches 3 and 4 until sunset. The jet ski ramp will be operational for personal jet skis from Wednesday, from 3pm until sunset. The beaches will be open daily from 3pm until 10pm.

Last updated: June 30 2020 02:20 AM