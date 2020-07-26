Katara – the Cultural Village Foundation has said it is gearing up to celebrate Eid al-Adha with special and new activities.

The Katara festivities programme will include a variety of activities and run throughout the four days of Eid.

The programme includes the drive-thru distribution of gifts at certain points inside Katara, from 5pm until 9pm on the Eid days. This is in line with the precautionary measures taken by the State to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Katara has said in a statement.

Katara will also launch a mural to express gratitude to the medical staff who have worked on the frontlines during the Covid-19 pandemic. The mural has been created by 12 artists and will be located at the main entrance of Katara from the southern side, measuring 30m x 5m.

As the fireworks display is among the most popular events during Eid, Katara has decided to hold a virtual fireworks show on its website.

The Cultural Village Foundation has also come up with innovative competitions, which include one for the most beautiful children’s dress during Eid. A picture or video of the participating child has to be sent to Katar for this.

Katara has allocated prizes for five winners of each competition – photo or video. The entries must be in high resolution and of good quality. The winning photos or videos will be the property of Katara, which will hold the right to use them for any purpose, the statement notes.

Katara has been keen to continue with its cultural role since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic by holding all activities and events remotely in line with the precautionary measures taken by Qatar to limit the spread of the virus.