Katara Hospitality has offered a diverse range of activities to “best showcase the Qatari spirit and tradition”, in celebration of Qatar National Day.

Under the theme ‘Al Maali Kaydah’, Katara Hospitality has marked the occasion in distinctive style at all its Qatar-based hotels, including The Ritz-Carlton, Doha; Sharq Village & Spa; Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel; Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa; M?venpick Hotel Doha; Sealine Beach, a Murwab Resort; Simaisma, a Murwab Resort and The Avenue, a Murwab Hotel.

Katara Hospitality also celebrated the joyous occasion on December 16 at the company’s headquarters with an event for employees and hotel general managers, highlighting Qatar’s rich culture and heritage.

Katara Hospitality’s headquarters was transformed into a haven of national colours, bringing the spirit of the nation to life with activities synonymous with the local culture, which concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony to further mark the occasion, a press statement noted. Commenting on this occasion, Sheikh Nawaf bin Jassim bin Jabor al-Thani, chairman of Katara Hospitality, said: “It is an honour to celebrate the hard work, tireless dedication and uncompromising values that have inspired the continued growth and ongoing successes of our great nation of Qatar today. Katara Hospitality is elated to be a part of commemorations that highlight the rich history and accomplishments that solidify Qatar’s strength as a nation.”

Internationally, Katara Hospitality hotels celebrated the occasion in partnership with Qatari embassies to give an opportunity for its international employees to learn more about the past, present and future of this dynamic country.

Katara Hospitality is a leading global hotel owner, developer and operator based in Qatar.

Source:gulf-times.com