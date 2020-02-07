Doha

THE Cultural Village Foundation ‘Katara’ is gearing up to receive thousands of visitors on February 11 (Tuesday), to take part in its various activities planned for the 9th edition of National Sport Day.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the organisers said that 54 public and private entities, including 17 sports federations, 15 ministries and government departments, 15 health institutions and food companies will take part in the events to be held on the occasion of National Sport Day at Katara.

The press conference was attended by Katara’s General Manager Dr Khaled bin Ibrahim al Sulaiti and Abdulrahman al Tamimi, director of Katara’s Purchasing Department and chairman of the National Sport Day organising committee.

Sulaiti said: “The 9th National Sport Day celebration at Katara will focus on community participation allowing people of all age groups to take part in sporting activities, whether they are common visitors, athletes, children, women or persons with special needs. This is in line with Katara’s efforts to spread awareness about importance of sports and promote healthy lifestyles.”

Katara will also offer visitors basic medical checkups and health advice before the start of activities for the day.

On his part, Tamimi highlighted the facilities provided by the Cultural Village to ministries, institutions, sports federations and health centres participating in the Sport Day activities at Katara.

The 17 sports federations taking part in the celebrations include boxing, wrestling, tennis, basketball, volleyball, football, sailing, rowing, table tennis and rugby associations.

Members of the public would be able to play these games and some special games while competitions and activities would be held for children.

There are also 15 health and food facilities taking part in the event, which will offer their services and advice free of charge to the public at Katara throughout the day.

At the end of the press conference, Tamimi thanked all parties participating in the activities of the 9th edition of the National Sport Day at Katara as well as sponsors of the event namely, Qatar Insurance and Al Meera.

