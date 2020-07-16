Kelly Rowland says she tortured herself over being constantly compared with Beyoncé

(CNN) Kelly Rowland has opened up about living in Beyoncé’s shadow during their time in Destiny’s Child.

The 39-year-old singer — a founding member of the ’90s R&B group — spoke candidly about the constant comparisons while offering advice to “The Voice Australia” contestant Chris Sebastian during a recent episode.

When Sebastian revealed his fears about being overshadowed by his older brother, pop star Guy Sebastian, Rowland recalled her own challenging experience during the Destiny’s Child days, saying she “tortured” herself.

“I know this feeling. Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?” she told Sebastian. “I would just torture myself in my head.”

According to Rowland, being pitted against her longtime friend and bandmate caused her to constantly second-guess her own choices.