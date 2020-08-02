His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Jabr Al Thani, President of the Arab Club, praised the strong performance of the first team soccer players during his confrontation with Al Rayyan yesterday evening at the South Mondial Stadium in the opening of competitions of the nineteenth week of the Stars League.

In a tweet posted on his official account on Twitter, the President of the Arab Club praised the players ’performance throughout the match, stressing that his team was the closest to winning the confrontation and leaving the three points. “.

He continued, saying: “A game we can build on, improve the team, develop it, and reach everyone’s goal, which is to win the Prince’s Cup and the Ooredoo Cup by adding new distinctive elements to our existing young stars.”