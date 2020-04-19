KIMS Qatar Medical Centre (KQMC) has launched telehealth services, to provide outpatient consultation of its expert doctors through online audio/video platform.



Each appointment slot is for 15 minutes and followed by the doctor forwarding a medical prescription in your email. The service can be utilised over wide variety of devices, from smartphone to tablets and desktop. More information may be had by phone or WhatsApp on 5026 8844. The service has been launched in line with the precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, as patients and clinicians also need to maintain social distancing.The service is available from 9am to 9pm; Saturday to Thursday. The consultation can be availed in five easy steps: Click on this link , insert personal details, choose the specialty and consultant doctor, select / request a time slot and make the payment, a link will be sent to the provided email address with confirmed time slot.Each appointment slot is for 15 minutes and followed by the doctor forwarding a medical prescription in your email. The service can be utilised over wide variety of devices, from smartphone to tablets and desktop. More information may be had by phone or WhatsApp on 5026 8844.