Whether you are planning to open a bank account or trying to get an education loan, banks in Qatar are well prepared and offer amazing services to its customers. Get to explore all your banking options as we prepare the list of banks in Qatar which have been serving Qataris for a long time now.

Ahlibank

Ahlibank was found in 1983 and offers amazing rate on investment on products and services. It covers corporate banking, retail and private banking as well as International banking, treasure and brokerage services.

Details:

Location(s): Abu Hamour, Al Mirqab, Old Airport, etc. Find your nearest branch through ahlibank.com.qa/en/branch-locator

Phone: +974 4420 5222

Website: ahlibank.com.qa/en

Al Khaliji

Another bank which provides amazing service is Al Khaliji. It offers various conventional banking services, premium, business, corporate and international customers in Qatar, UAE, and France.

Details:

Location: Al Corniche, Doha

Phone: +974 4494 0000

Website: alkhaliji.com/web

Commercial Bank of Qatar (CBQ)

One of the best banks in Qatar, the Commercial Bank of Qatar is the best financial institutions in Qatar providing financial services. It gives service to government entities, businesses and other retail customers.

Details:

Location(s): Al Hilal, Al Sadd, City Centre. The complete list can be found on cbq.qa/Branches.

Tel: +974 4449 0000

Website: cbq.qa/en

Doha Bank

Doha Bank is among the largest banks in Qatar having the main office in Doha itself. It was inaugurated in 1979 and provides domestic and international banking sector for retail customers, commercials, corporate and institutional clients. It deals in wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, treasury and investments.

Details:

Location(s): Al Hilal, Al Sadd, City Centre. The complete list can be found on dohabank.qa/locate-us.

Phone: +974 4445 6000

Website: www.dohabank.qa

HSBC

One of the largest banks of the world, the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) has a big infrastructure in Doha. It first came in Qatar in 1954 and the subsidy of HSBC Bank Middle East and HSBC Qatar has been serving people with corporate, and commercial banking services. It has three branches in Doha namely Airport Road, City Center, and Salwa Road.

Details:

Location(s): Al Matar Street, City Centre, and Salwa Road.

Phone: +974 4442 4722 (Main Branch, Al Matar Street)

Website: hsbc.com.qa

International Bank of Qatar (IBQ)

The International Bank of Qatar (IBQ) has been founded in 1956 and has been serving as a private sector bank. It has amazing range of product and services such as personal banking, private banking, and has network of branches covering the country. in 2019, Barwa Bank merged into International Bank of Qatar (IBQ).

Details:

Location(s): Airport Road, Al Sadd (Suhaim Bin Hamad St), Ali bin Abdullah St. The complete list can be found on: ibq.com.qa/branches.

Phone: +974 4447 8000

Website: www.ibq.com.qa/en

Mashreq

The Mashreq Bank was established in 1967. The private sector bank has been providing retail banking services and offers persona, corporate and international banking.

Details:

Location(s): C Ring Road, Grand Hamad St, Ramada Signal. The complete list can be found on mashreqbank.com/branch-timings.

Phone: +974 4408 3333

Website: mashreqbank.com/qatar

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is a leading International banking group with more than 86000 employees. It has a 150-year old history in the financial market. In Qatar, Standard Chartered Bank Qatar was established in 1950 and has been the oldest bank in the country. it serves in the corporate and institutional banking sector.

Details:

Location: Doha Tower, Al Corniche St

Phone: +974 4424 8100

Website: sc.com/qa/en/

Qatar Development Bank (QDB)

The Qatar Development Bank came into being in 1997 by an Emiri Decree No.14. It was opened to diversify the economy of the country for local Qatari entrepreneurs and innovators. It caters to small and medium businesses and finances the, by creating growth opportunities.

Details:

Location: Grand Hamad St

Phone: +974 4430 0000

Website: www.qdb.qa/en

Qatar National Bank (QNB)

The Qatar National Bank (QNB) was established in 1964 and has been the first Qatari-owned commercial bank. It is the largest bank in Qatar and also in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region. They provide services across personal, private and corporate divisions.

Details:

Location(s): Al Bidda, Al Sadd, The Mall. The complete list can be found on qnb.com/Branches.

Phone: +974 4440 7777

Website: www.qnb.com

Qatar Islamic Bank

This bank was established in 1982 and has been the first Islamic financial bank in Qatar. The bank is the country’s largest Shari’a-compliant lender.

Details:

Location(s): qib.com.qa/en/find-us.

Phone: +974 4444 8444

Website: qib.com.qa/en

Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB)

Established in 1991, Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) is a privately owned Islamic bank in the State of Qatar offering personal and corporate Islamic banking solutions.

Details: