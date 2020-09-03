know the top 5 mega projects underway in Qatar

In the entire gulf region, Qatar is gaining supremacy when it comes to architectural marvels. And since the announcement of FIFA World Cup in 2022, a lot of infrastructural projects have been accepted and work on them either nearly finished or will be finished in the coming year. In this article, we bring forth five such mega projects which are underway in Qatar. here is the list –

Stadiums for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Qatar has finalized two stadiums out of eight where the games would be played. The rest six stadiums would be made fully-operational soon by 2021. The eight stadiums are as follows:

Khalifa International Stadium (completed)

Al Janoub Stadium (completed)

Al Rayyan Stadium

Al Bayt Stadium

Al Thumama Stadium

Education City Stadium

Lusail Stadium

Ras Abu Aboud Stadium

The stadiums are being prepared with each having distinct and unique designing. The new Al Rayyan stadium is being built on the site of Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium having geometric shapes to tell the story of Qatar. The Al Bayt Stadium at Al Khor would resemble a large tent taking its cue from the Qatar’s nomadic tribes in the desert. The Al Thumama stadium will have its design based on Gahfiya, a traditional cap worn by males in Middle East. The Education City stadium will have a geometric diamond shaped façade and has been named ‘Diamond in the Desert’.

The Lusail Stadium will have a capacity of 80,000 and will host the opening and final of the tournament.

The Ras Abu Aboud Stadium is being constructed using shipping containers and modular steel elements. This stadium will be completely dismantled after the world cup. From this stadium, one can look up to the stunning skyline of Doha.

Sharq Crossing

image Source – Menafn

The Sharq crossing project was announced in 2013 and the construction was to be started in 2015 and it was relaunched in 2019. The project would cost $12 billion to build extensions interconnected by the subsea tunnels. It is considered to be one of the most important infrastructural projects in Qatar strategically for the main roads of the country. the highlight of this project would be –

Three bridges, two immersed tunnels of length 6 kms and three cut and cover tunnels.

Bridges to connect each other through a water tunnel with length of 12 kms above sea level to link Ras Bu Abboud Street and the West Bay area in only 7 minutes.

It will link roads between Ras Abu Aboud Stadium and Lusail Stadium and will make it easier to reach Katara

A water tunnel upto 1 km in length to ensure movement of ships in a smooth manner.

Lusail City

image source – katara hospitality

The news of Qatar creating a futuristic sustainable city was taken as a surprise by the whole world. It is a flagship project of Qatari Diar and the estimated cost would be $45 billion. It will extend to an area of 38 square kilometres and will have four islands and 19 multi-purpose residential, mixed-use, entertainment, and commercial districts. A projected 450,000 people could live here.

The city will have a Tram network to reduce emission and save energy. It will be connected to Doha Metro. The Katara Towers at Lusail Marina District would be the future hospitality landmark in the city with the design of emblem of Qatar. The hotels would be 6-star.

The Qetaifan Islands would be the exclusive islands within the Lusail City with waterfront residential properties, special marinas for yachts, and other features. There will be entertainment city and entertainment islands here for attractions from across the world. Other notable projects within Lusail that are worth watching out for are Media City, Energy City, and Place Vendome Mall.

Mega Water Reservoir Project

One of the ambitious projects of the Emir is the Mega Water Reservoir Project. Once complete, it will provide 5 mega potable water reservoirs interconnected through pipelines. The objective is to provide seven days of potable water storage as per the WHO standards. The project is estimated at 14.5 billion QR and is the largest of its kind and will provide storage of 3800 million gallons of water after expansion.

Extension of Hamad Airport Doha

image Source – pro tenders

Extension of Hamad Airport has long been pending. Once complete, a stunning 10,000 sqm indoor tropical garden and a 268 sqm water will add to the beauty of the Hamad International Airport. The construction will commence in 2020 for Phase A which is the central concourse linking project. Once the Phase B gets implemented, the capacity will be increased to 60 million passengers annually. Other features to expect from the expansion will be a new cargo terminal, new transfer area, 9,000 sqm of world-class Al Mourjan lounge, and 11,720 sqm of landscaped retail and F&B space.