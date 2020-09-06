Qatar has put in place harsh regulations which include hefty fines and imprisonment in some cases to curb road accidents and traffic violations. Apart from that, points can be racked up against your driving license and once the limit is reached, it can be permanently cancelled as well.

To beef up the traffic security, the government has armed the police with radar speed guns and cameras to catch those jumping the red signal or denying permissible vehicle capacities. Police vehicles can be found on roundabouts and on highways patrolling in plain clothes in orders to keep watch.

Traffic violation statistics

Stricter traffic rules has reflected positively in the statistics as the violations have dropped by a massive margin of 31.7% in September 2017 compared to the same time in the last year. As per traffic department, around 99,135 traffic violation cases were recorded between March and September 2017 of which around 8,652 were of red line jumping for which a penalty of QR6000 is sought from the driver. The cameras that were brought in caught around 53,600 violations and as many as 9200 traffic instruction were flouted.

In September 2017, around 6500 driving licenses were issued by the government and around 74,400 vehicle-related transactions took place such as renewals, transfer of ownerships, vehicle cancellations and exports. Around 4100 new vehicles were registered during this period and road accidents happened 417 times in this month. Apparently, road accidents were reported less in 2016 and 2015 with around 178 cases and 227 cases respectively. there has been around 7.8% decrease in this time period. The General Directorate of Traffic has sought a targeted reduction in deaths due to traffic accidents to 130 by 2022.

Traffic points for wrong doing on road

The government has introduced a point system based Driving license where drivers collect points for each infraction. If the driver reaches 14 points, their licence is suspended for three months. Repeat offenders can face reduced point thresholds, longer suspension periods leading to cancellation of their driving license.

Fine according to Traffic violations

The traffic fine in Qatar ranges from QR 300 to QR6 000. Here is the breakup of fines as per the violations: –

QR 6,000

Driving a vehicle in the opposite (wrong) direction. (6 Points)

If the driver of a vehicle parks the vehicle on the expressway in an undesignated area, or to reverse or turn to the left, or to U-Turn, or to drive it on the traffic island. (3 points)

If the motorist does not abide by the manual signals activated by the traffic police. (7 points)

QR 3,000

Driving a non-registered vehicle. (2 points)

Driving a vehicle without number plates. (3 points)

If the drivers of transport vehicles (buses of all types) and trucks, goods vehicles, trailers or semi-trailers, do not keep to the right side of the road or overtake other vehicles. (1 point)

Driving a vehicle that makes noisy sounds or dense fumes causing bad smoke, or leaks flammable materials or harms the public health or environment or damages the road or driving a vehicle without an appropriate silencer. (3 points)

QR 1,500

Driving a vehicle on the road without renewal of its license. (points-NIL)

Making unauthorized changes of color or shape of the number plates, or altering the details on it, or loaning it or exchanging it. (3 points)

If a motorcyclist or bicyclist does not hold on the handlebar with both hands unless when required to indicate, signals manually, or if he holds onto another vehicle while driving, or if a two-wheeler drives on one wheel or tries to tow, carry, push, or drag objects that can obstruct traffic or endanger themselves or others on the road.( Points-NIL)

To Check the traffic Violation Click Here

Traffic violation challans can be paid online

Now traffic violation fines can be paid either in person or online. For paying the fine in person, you must visit the Ministry of Interior collection office or Traffic department.

For payment online, you can use the e-payment service through the Ministry of Interior website or the Metrash2 application. Here are the instructions to making the payment online –

Enter your ID, plate number, or establishment ID.

Each violation will be listed along with details including the date/time, location, description of violation, and the amount due

Click on ‘Settlement of Violations’

Click on ‘Traffic Services’

Click on ‘Traffic Violations’

Log in with your smart card

Complete the payment process

Metrash2 Application has traffic violation services. please log in and find out.