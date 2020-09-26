The State of Kuwait expressed its satisfaction with the results of the Afghan peace talks recently hosted by Doha, and praised the role of the State of Qatar and its efforts in this regard.

The State of Kuwait also expressed its appreciation for the responsible spirit shown by the participating Afghan parties, and for their common eagerness to achieve the desired security and peace.

This came in the speech of the representative of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, before the meeting of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said that the Palestinian issue still has a central historical and pivotal position in our Arab and Islamic worlds, stressing his country’s principled and steadfast position in supporting the choices of the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights, as well as the importance of continuing efforts to re-launch negotiations within a specific timetable to reach a just peace. And comprehensively according to the terms of reference of the peace process, international legitimacy decisions, the Arab Peace Initiative, ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the borders before June 4, 1967.

On the Yemeni issue, he affirmed Kuwait’s firm position that the only solution to this crisis is a political solution based on the three agreed upon references, namely the Gulf initiative and its implementation mechanism, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference and Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2216, reiterating Kuwait’s support for all efforts made by the Secretary’s Special Envoy. The year to Yemen is aimed at resuming the political process to reach a political solution that could end this crisis.

On the Syrian crisis, he expressed his hope that the mini-constitutional committee would continue its work to achieve the hopes and aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people to reach a political settlement in accordance with the relevant Security Council resolutions, especially Resolution 2254 and the Geneva 1 statement of 2012, stressing Kuwait’s firm position that there is no military solution. For that tragedy except through the negotiating table, it is the only way to end this humanitarian catastrophe, calling on all parties to engage positively in those negotiations, appreciating the efforts made by the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy to Syria.

Regarding the Libyan issue, the representative of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, in the speech reported by the Kuwait News Agency, reiterated his call to the Libyan parties for the necessity of restraint and the importance of giving priority to peaceful solutions based on dialogue and renouncing violence. Representatives and the State Supreme Council through continuous understandings to draw up a roadmap for unifying the state’s sovereign institutions, in accordance with Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2510, and the outcomes of relevant regional and international conferences.