QNA/Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported 838 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) overnight for a total of 21,302 cases. The ministry recorded eight new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total tally to 156.

The official spokesman for the Kuwaiti Ministry, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad said that most of the cases were in contact with confirmed cases, while the ministry is searching for the causes of the other infections and examining those in contact with them. He pointed out that the number of checks that were carried out during the past 24 hours amounted to 2,935 tests.

Earlier today, the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said that it had 370 COVID-19 cases have cured, bringing the number of recoveries in the country to 6,117 cases. (QNA)