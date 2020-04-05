QNA/Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced, Sunday, that 77 people were infected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 556 confirmed cases.

With regard to those infected, the country’s Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad indicated that one belonged to a citizen recently returning from France as part of the Kuwaitis repatriation campaign.

The rest of the 74 cases include two Kuwaitis, 58 Indian nationals, eight Pakistanis, three Bangladeshis, two Egyptians, and one Iranian all encountering patient’s epidemic investigation.

The Indian nationals’ cases are connected with two of their compatriot patients under epidemic investigation.

As for the Institutional quarantine, Dr. Al-sanad pointed that the number of those clearing quarantine has reached 911. (QNA)