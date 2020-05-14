QNA/Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced Thursday that it reported 947 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) during the last 24 hours, bringing the total in the country to 11,975, while six new deaths of the virus have been reported, bringing the fatalities’ tally to 88.

In a press conference, Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad said that 175 patients were in intensive care, 95 of them are in critical condition. The newly diagnosed cases include people who were in touch with previously infected people and cases being investigated for sources of infection, he added.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health had announced at an earlier time that there have been 188 recoveries of the virus, bringing the total of recoveries in the country to 3,451 cases. (QNA)