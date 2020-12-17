Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed his aspiration for the holding of the Gulf summit on the fifth of next January in the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, stressing that holding the summit on this date “indicates the extent of states and leaders’ keenness to hold sessions of the Supreme Council, It also embodies the common pursuit of common aspirations. “

This came during the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister’s reception today, of the GCC ambassadors accredited to his country.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah stressed, on this occasion, that the State of Kuwait continues to follow the approach of His Highness the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God have mercy on him, not to interfere in the internal affairs of countries, and to commit to solidarity and Gulf unity, for what is good and for the peoples of Countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

He also referred to the challenges that the GCC countries faced during the Corona pandemic (Covid-19 /), especially those related to strengthening the health system, enhancing food security stocks, and demographic imbalances.