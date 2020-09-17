His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait, met today, Mr. Muhammad Al-Halbousi, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, who is currently visiting Kuwait.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Minister of Defense, also met with Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhammad Al-Halbousi.

The Kuwait News Agency stated that during the meeting, they reviewed the close relations that bind the two countries, and ways to enhance and develop joint cooperation between them at all levels, in addition to discussing the latest regional and international developments.

The Speaker of the Iraqi Council of Representatives arrived in Kuwait yesterday for a three-day official visit.