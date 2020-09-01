His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Prime Minister, confirmed that the health condition of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, is witnessing continuous improvement.

This came during the briefing given by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at the weekly meeting of the Kuwaiti Council of Ministers, which was held today.

The Emir of the State of Kuwait arrived in the United States on the twenty-third of last July to complete the successful post-operative treatment that was performed for him.