Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah revealed today “fruitful” discussions that took place recently in the framework of achieving reconciliation and supporting and achieving Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability.

Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah said, in a statement delivered on Kuwait TV, that “within the framework of the reconciliation efforts that were previously led by His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, may God have mercy on him, and in continuation of the efforts currently being made by my lord His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah May God preserve and protect him, the Emir of the State of Kuwait and His Excellency President Donald Trump, President of the friendly United States of America to resolve the crisis. Fruitful discussions took place during the last period in which all parties affirmed their keenness on Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability and to reach a final agreement that achieves the enduring solidarity between their countries and the achievement of what they seek. It is the best of their people. “

In this context, the Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs and Acting Information Minister expressed his appreciation to Mr. Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the US President, for the valuable efforts he has made recently in this regard.