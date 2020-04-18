* SJC, labour ministry’s committee to decide on urgent cases through visual communication system

The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) in co-operation with the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs (MADLSA), began holding sessions of the Labour Dispute Resolution Committee (LDRC) “remotely” to decide on urgent cases and requests, through the use of the visual communication technology currently adopted by the SJC in holding trial sessions as part of preventive measures, and efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

It is scheduled to hold the sessions of the committees for the settlement of labour disputes at the headquarters of the committees in the Al-Huda Tower of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs by allocating a hall equipped with visual communication means in which the worker who does not have the appropriate means of communication will attend the day specified for his session, to communicate visually with the judge in charge of looking into the labour dispute, who will for his part be connected to the visual communication system, as will other stakeholders, through a link sent to them from the ministry.

The remote sessions using the visual communication technology will allow urgent cases to be considered at the request of the worker or the employer, and the ministry will also provide full technical support to workers who do not have adequate means of communication and attend the session headquarters at the dates set for them.

This comes within the framework of keenness to protect the rights of workers and employers and to provide a healthy and safe environment for the resolution of disputes, that may arise between them, with appropriate precautions.

The Supreme Judicial Council SJC and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs are keen on deciding labour issues to achieve the required justice between workers and employers, and legal redress for both parties, in all circumstances and conditions arising from the coronavirus crisis.