The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA), represented by the Social Affairs Department, organized yesterday a forum on ways to protect and rehabilitate the youth from drug addiction. Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), Hamad Medical Corporation, and the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement and Naufar Hospital participated in the forum which was held through video conference.

The forum addressed a set of major axes related to diagnostic criteria for drug addiction, in addition to confidentiality and privacy in treating youth addiction, interview skills, important ways and stages of therapeutic programs, as well as ways to contain and protect them from addiction. – QNA