Doha

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour, and Social Affairs cancelled the activity of Al Qaswa’a manpower agency and withdrew its licence due to its violation of contracts with employers.

The ministry banned dealing with the aforementioned agency to avoid consequential damages because of the violation.

This procedure comes within the role of the ministry in settling disputes arising between recruitment agencies and employers, in accordance with the Labuor Law and the decisions implementing it, and its competence to issue, renew and cancel licences of recruitment agencies in accordance with the provisions of the law. – QNA