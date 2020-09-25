The ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illegal Drug Trade’ falls on 26 June every year. It’s main destination is to improve people’s comprehension of the world drug issue and how this can encourage more universal participation for countering its effect on health, administration and security.

This present year subject is “Better Knowledge for Better Care”, and we are taking this opportunity to discuss drugs in Qatar. These laws against drug dealing and where to go if you or someone near to you is experiencing substance (illegal drugs) misuse.

Punishment for drug marketing in Qatar

Qatar has authorized serious punishments for the ownership, and dealing with illegal drugs. If someone is guilty of these offenses can face long-term punishment and should pay heavy fines, which is normally followed by deportation. Fines may start from QR 200,000 to QR 500,000. Actually, drug dealing may be a possible death punishment (Expatica). You can see more information about Laws given below.

The experts in Qatar make definitely no special cases and if an expat is discovered dealing with illegal drugs. Even their consulate won’t have the option to be permitted to intercede for their benefit when it comes to the several drug laws in Qatar.

Passengers entering Qatar will check their luggage at Hamad International Airport, just like every other airport around the globe. If the authorities have any doubts, the baggage will be looked at if there is an exception than the rule.

Laws against drug marketing in Qatar

Article 1, Law No. 9 on Control and Regulation of Control and Regulation of Narcotic Drugs and Dangerous Psychotropic Substances: Qatar carefully disallows the import, export, creation, manufacture, development, ownership, obtaining, dealing, purchasing, selling, moving, delivering and receipt of narcotic substances or plants, or risky psychotropic substances.

Article 34: If someone importing or exporting drugs or psychotropic substances with the goal of dealing will face execution or life imprisonment. The person will be fined up to QR 300,000 to QR500,000.

Article 35: If someone purchasing or selling drugs for marketing purposes will be jailed for up to 10 years, but not more than 20 years, and will also be fined between QR 200,000 to QR 400,000.

Who is communicating for drug related issues in Qatar

If you have any drug related issues in Qatar, you can contact the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) at +974 234 7000.

Where to go for substance misuse issues in Qatar

If you need any help for substance misuse, you can contact Naufar which works under the Ministry of Public Health, situated in Doha. Naufar is a weighty new sanctuary for health and treatment of substance use and related social issues. Care is given by specialists in emotional health, physical health, occupational health and dependence, in a reason manufactured office that includes 127 private rooms along with facilities and more than 50 individual and group treatment/treatment rooms.

Through medicinally led multidisciplinary groups that address the neurobiological basis of dependence, the patients’ relationship with their family, their work is analyzed. And typical co-occurring regions of fixation including chronic pain, sadness, tension, and injury are addressed. Private and non-private projects, evaluation services, individualized treatment, and network programs are a piece of the offered services.

