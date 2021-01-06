The global aviation site “Flight Radar”, which tracks air traffic in the world, showed that the first Qatar Airways plane entered Saudi airspace after the announcement of the agreement to open the skies and the borders between Saudi Arabia and Qatar on Monday evening, and took off from Queen Alia International Airport in the capital Amman towards Airport Hamad International in the Qatari capital, Doha.

Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced that an agreement had been reached under which the airspace and land and sea borders would be opened between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, starting from Monday evening.