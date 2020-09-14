Within the framework of Qatar hosting the 2020 AFC Champions League matches for the western region of the continent; The Qatar Football Association and the Local Organizing Committee decided to take a number of precautionary measures and guidance to ensure the safety of all players and officials participating in the tournament, which starts today, Monday, after the suspension of sports activities last March due to the repercussions of the spread of the new Corona virus (Covid-19).

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy said on its website that preventive measures include subjecting all participants to a COVID-19 examination, using safe transportation, and regular sterilization of all championship stadiums, training sites, and media facilities, in addition to allocating medical teams throughout the competition period.

In a statement to him about the precautionary measures that accompanied Qatar’s preparations to host the competitions; Naser Al-Khater, Chairman of the AFC Champions League 2020 Local Organizing Committee, said: “Our hosting of the AFC Champions League matches represents an important step on the road to the return of football activities at the continental level, after being suspended in an unprecedented way during the past months. We are proud to take this step and organize these matches. The prestigious tournament. Undoubtedly, our priority is to ensure the health and safety of all participants, and we are working hard to achieve this goal. “

Al-Khater added: “We are pleased with this tournament, which provided us with another opportunity to test the readiness of three of the eight stadiums that will witness the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™, in addition to world-class training facilities, as well as providing an exceptional opportunity for elite clubs from the continent’s best clubs to enjoy this infrastructure. Advanced sports that we sing specially for the 2022 World Cup.

The AFC Champions League competitions continue from September 14 to October 3 in three of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™ stadiums, namely, Khalifa International Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, and Education City Stadium, in addition to Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, the headquarters of the Al Sadd Club participating in the tournament. The four stadiums host the tournament matches from the group stage until the semi-final match.

And for the gradual and safe return of Asian football activity; In line with the continuous efforts in Qatar to prevent the spread of the new Corona virus; The 2020 AFC Champions League matches will be played without spectators in the stadiums throughout the tournament.

In light of the procedures of the Ministry of Public Health; All players and officials of the participating teams are subject to a Covid-19 test at Hamad International Airport upon their arrival in the State of Qatar, and then complete the passport procedures through designated outlets for them, so that everyone then goes to collect their bags, move to the residence, and prepare to participate in the competitions, and the participants are required to abide by the stone Health until proven free of infection.

Once at the residence places, all players, participating club officials and tournament organizers are obligated to a medical isolation circuit that forms a specific framework that is limited to places of residence, stadiums and training sites, and they will not be allowed to associate with other individuals from outside this circle, to prevent the spread of the new Corona virus.

All players and officials will be required to wear medical masks at all times during the tournament, while adhering to a physical distance of no less than 1.5 meters in accordance with health directives in the State of Qatar, and food and beverages will not be allowed inside the stadiums.

Beside that; The established procedures stipulate that the participating teams are obligated to move in small groups that do not exceed 50% of the vehicle capacity, while maintaining a physical distance of 1.5 meters, and preventive measures impose a reduction in the number of people inside the stadiums, while strictly monitoring this during the tournament, in addition to Regular sterilization of all stadiums and training sites in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Public Health in this regard.

All stadiums have been equipped with clinics equipped with medical teams, to provide a quick and direct response during the tournament, and there will also be quarantine rooms dedicated to individuals who show any of the symptoms of the disease, or when the need to provide the necessary medical care. All players and officials in the tournament are subject to periodic temperature checks before entering the tournament stadiums and its facilities throughout the competition period.

The AFC Champions League matches for the western region of the continent will be held with the participation of clubs from Qatar, Iraq, Iran, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, all of them competing to win a seat in the final match against the East Asian champion on December 19, to crown the title of the oldest championship in the continent at the club level.