Kuwait announced that His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, is heading his country’s delegation at the 41st session of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which will be held in Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, tomorrow.

For its part, the Sultanate of Oman announced that His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs, would lead the Sultanate’s delegation to the summit.

The Omani News Agency stated that on behalf of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, His Highness Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs, will leave the country on Tuesday, heading to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to head the Sultanate’s delegation at the forty-first summit of the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Which will be held on Tuesday, the fifth of January 2021 AD.

She explained that His Highness is accompanied by an official delegation that includes: His Excellency Mr. Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Saidi, Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs. The delegation also includes a number of government officials.