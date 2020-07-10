Mr. Nassif until the Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs met today, Mrs. Mirai Gerard, representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Lebanon.

A statement issued by the Lebanese Foreign Ministry stated that during the meeting, the results of the Fourth Brussels Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” held on June 30, and the repercussions of the Corona virus (Covid 19) on the displaced, were reviewed.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister also met with Mr. Ralph Tarraf, Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, where they reviewed the results of the Fourth Brussels Conference and the aid program for Lebanon.

It is noteworthy that the first version of the conference “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” was held in April 2017, the second in the same month of 2018, and the third in March 2019, with the aim of raising funds to assist Syrians in various countries of the world.

The participating countries pledged in the third edition of the conference to provide aid to Syria and its refugees with a value of 7 billion dollars.

The money is allocated to provide shelter, food, health care, education, and other necessary assistance to the displaced Syrians and refugees.