The Qatari International Search and Rescue Group (Lekhwiya) returned yesterday evening to Doha after it headed to participate in search and rescue operations as a result of the explosion that occurred in Beirut port on August 4, in implementation of the high directives of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the country. To send urgent medical aid to treat the injured.

The Internal Security Force – Lekhwiya reported, through its Instagram account, the return of the International Qatari Search and Rescue Group (Lekhwiya) to Doha after it finished its participation in search and rescue work in the incident of the explosion of Beirut port in the friendly Republic of Lebanon.

The “Lekhwiya” team had recovered the first body of a Lebanese soldier from under the rubble of the Beirut port, which witnessed a huge explosion that left dozens dead and wounded. An informed source mentioned that the body was a security officer working in the port and died of the explosion.

Search and rescue operations are also continuing in the vicinity of the Beirut port, searching for survivors or bodies under the rubble, a mission in which the Lebanese army and security forces support specialized international rescue teams, including the Qatari team.