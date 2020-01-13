The head of Libya‘s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj and his rival, strongman Khalifa Haftar, are expected to sign a ceasefire agreement in Moscow on Monday, a senior Libyan official said.

The oil-rich North African country has been wracked by turmoil since long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was killed in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011, and multiple foreign powers are now involved.

The GNA in Tripoli has been under attack since last April from forces loyal to Haftar, which on January 6 captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte.

The signing of the agreement will pave the way for the revival of the political process, said Libya’s head of High Council of State Khaled al-Mechri on the country’s al-Ahrar TV channel.

Mechri said he would accompany Sarraj to Moscow, while parliament speaker Aguila Salah would travel with Haftar.

Sarraj on Monday called on Libyans to “turn the page on the past”, as he prepared to sign the agreement.

“I call on all Libyans to turn the page on the past, reject discord and to close ranks to move towards stability and peace,” he said in a short televised speech.

The GNA and Haftar’s LNA agreed to a conditional truce that was supposed to come into force at midnight local time on Sunday (22:01 GMT on Saturday), but both sides have accused the other of violations.