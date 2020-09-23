Qatar is known to have one of the best medical facilities in the entire Gulf region. It has been able to achieve such wondrous success in the field of Health in a very short of span and the courtesy must be given to its stupendous hospitals. These hospitals have been able to provide world-class health facilities to its citizen as well as to expats who come to Qatar to get treated. Know about these hospitals in this blog –

Reem Medical Center

It is one of the best dental facility in the country located in the heart of Doha. One can visit this hospital to get treatment related to their dental ailments.

Address:

Old Al Ghanem,

Souq Al Jassim,

Near Souq Waqif,

Qatar, Doha

Tel– 44448112

Aspetar Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Hospital

It is the first hospital to have specialized Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine facility available in the country. it is known to provide health specialized treatments to national sports teams and players.

Address:

Sport City Street,

Near Khalifa Stadium,

P.O. Box – 29222,

Qatar, Doha –

+ (974) 4413 2000

Doha Clinic Hospital

One of the best medical facilities in the country, the Doha Clinic Hospital is the fully-integrated private hospital in the country offering multi-speciality treatment.

Address:

New Al Mirqab Street,

Fereej Al Nasr,

P.O.Box: 9958,

Qatar, Doha,

Tel: +974 44384333

Rumaillah Hospital

The Rumaillah Hospital is a multi-speciality hospital providing excellent medical care in surgical, and long-term chronic diseases in Qatar. It also has a research facility.

Address:

Al Rumaila,

Off Al Istiolal Street (next to Olympic Village,

P.O. Box: 3050,

Qatar, Doha,

+974 4393333

Women’s Hospital

This is a one of a kind hospital dealing only in women patients of Qatar. It provides amazing healthcare in the field of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Address:

Hamad Medical Corporation

P.O. Box: 3050,

Qatar, Doha

(+974) 4439 5777 / +974 4396666

Al-Ahli Hospital

This amazing hospital in Doha provides for best Consultants, Specialists, Physicians, Nurses and Lab technicians to give individual care.

Address:

Ahmed Bin Ali Street,

P.O. Box 6401,

Qatar, Doha,

+974 4489 8888

Al Emadi Hospital

Relatively new, the Al Emadi Hospital is known for its unique multi-speciality care which caters to different patients for their surgical and physical needs.

Address:

D Ring Road,

opposite Regency Hall,

near The Mall roundabout,

P.O. Box: 5804,

Qatar, Doha,

+974 4666009

Hamad Medical Corporation

The flagship Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the official and most important governmental healthcare provider in the country. it is known for its safest and most effective means of treatment in a most compassionate way.Address:

P.O. Box: 3050,

Off Al Rayyan Road,

Opposite Lulu Center,

Qatar, Doha,

+974 4394444 / +974 4439 5777. Emergency: 999

House of Nature

This place is called as the best diet center in Qatar catering for those people who intend to lose weight in a healthy manner. People come here to get the care of best nutritionists who prepare best diet plans for them.

Address:

45th Floor,

Palm Tower B,

West Bay,

Qatar, Doha,

Phone +974 7716 0177

Parco Healthcare

It is a premier medical center in Doha which offers amazing primary healthcare services and multi-speciality in the most caring manner.

Address: Madinat Khalifa,

P.B. No. 36031,

Qatar, Doha,

Phone +97444366760

Gulf Laboratory and Radiology

The Gulf Laboratory and Radiology was established in 1989 and since then has been the most leading pathology and radiology centres in the State of Qatar. It is known to have the most advanced and updated technology in the country.

Address: Al Kinana St.,

Al Nasr,

Al Maadeed St,

Al Maamoura,

Qatar

Al Nasr +974 4442 0900

Al Jameel Medical Center

One of the best private health centres in the country, the Al Jameel Medical Center is known for its clinical outcomes, highly qualified physicians and specialists.

Address: Al Waab St.

Opposite Villagio Mall

P.O. Box 7613

Qatar

Al Aziziyah, +974 4462 6848

Al Arabi Laboratory and Radiology

Al Arabi Laboratory and Radiology is one of the leading diagnostic centers in the State of Qatar. it has all the advanced equipment and technology to get the best diagnosis in the country.

Address:

Al Jazira Al Arabiya st.,

Madinat Khalifa ,

Al Waab St.,

Al Aziziya (Opposite Hyatt Plaza) ,

Qatar, Doha,

+974 4486 8675

Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Centre

The Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Centre is one of the most important medical centres in the country which offers the best and advanced medical care in Doha.

Address:

Al Nuaija – Hilal,

D Ring Road,

P.O.Box:22368,

Qatar,

Al Hilal, +974 44316633

Qatar Prime Dental Center

