Kozhikode-bound passengers at HIA on Thursday.
As Qatar continues to implement its travel policies, the list of low-risk countries has been updated based on public health indicators in Qatar and around the world, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced.
The changes come into effect on Sunday, November 15, the MoPH said on its website.
The updated list of countries includes:
1. Brunei Darussalam
2. Thailand
3. China
A. Hong Kong
B. Macau
4. New Zealand
5. Vietnam
6. Malaysia
7. South Korea
8. Finland
9. Latvia
10. Estonia
11. Norway
12. Greece
13. Japan
14. Canada
15. Turkey
16. Australia
17. Sweden
18. Maldives
19. Mexico
20. Singapore
21. Chile
22. Iran
23. Mauritius