As Qatar continues to implement its travel policies, the list of low-risk countries has been updated based on public health indicators in Qatar and around the world.

The changes will come into effect on Saturday, August 15, the Government Communications Office (GCO) tweeted Wednesday.

While Portugal and Cuba have been added to the list of low-risk countries, Belgium and Andorra – which were included on the first list issued last month – have been removed.

The list is subject to change at the discretion of the Ministry of Public Health. One can visit the ministry’s website for updates.

For travellers to be considered for the low-risk country exemption, they are required to stay in a low-risk country for a minimum of one week. In the event the traveller stays for less than a week in the low-risk country, s/he must follow the policies applied to arrivals coming from countries outside the low-risk category, the GCO stressed.

The updated list is as follows: