The yards for selling local agricultural products are fully prepared to receive customers during the holy month of Ramadan daily from 7.30pm until 12 midnight and supply fresh products. Currently, a good variety of fresh vegetables and leafy vegetables are available in good quantities and reasonable prices across all the yards, local Arabic daily ‘Arrayah’ has reported.

Locally grown eggplants on display at a yard





Farm fresh products at a stall





A display of fresh local vegetables at a local yard



These include cucumber, tomato, different types of eggplant and bell pepper, white onion, cauliflower, beetroot, celery, parsley, mint leaves, cabbage and others. All such products are being planted by the local farms all year round. The sellers stressed that the retail prices have dropped compared to the previous weeks. A big box of tomatoes was sold for around QR8-12, bell pepper from QR8 to QR15 depending on the type, QR10 for a box of cauliflower, QR15 for celery, QR8 for eggplants and QR10 for five bundles of parsley.

The sellers and supplying farmers pointed out that the evening working hours of the yards is more suitable for shoppers, workers and to guarantee the supply of more fresh products to the consumers, especially since the rising temperatures may cause the vegetables to wither quickly. Meanwhile, the sellers said they strictly follow all the necessary preventive and precautionary measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) such as wearing gloves and face masks all the time and regularly replacing them to avoid any chance of contamination.

The entities concerned are also constantly sanitising and disinfecting the yards. Also, the body temperature of customers are checked before they are allowed in the market and that too ensuring they wear gloves and face masks. They pointed out that farm workers follow the same procedures to guarantee a safe and secure shopping experience for all.