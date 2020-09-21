Her Excellency Mrs. Lulwa Al-Khater, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed her regret at the existence of some misleading media campaigns that try to mix up issues and distort the image of Qatar at the expense of the brotherly Palestinian people and their legitimate rights at this defining moment in the history of the conflict.

Her Excellency said – in a tweet on her official Twitter account – that Qatar will spare no effort in providing what it can to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and even obtain their legitimate rights.

The State of Qatar affirmed its firm position on the Palestinian issue, which stipulates an end to the Israeli occupation and the establishment of the State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital within the framework of international legitimacy and relevant Security Council decisions while granting all Palestinian refugees the right of return, which is what the State of Qatar sees as the radical and sustainable solution to this conflict that It lasted for more than seventy years.

“It is regrettable to see some misleading media campaigns that try to mix up issues and distort the image of the State of Qatar at the expense of the brotherly Palestinian people and their legitimate rights at this defining moment in the history of the conflict,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.

The statement indicated that the State of Qatar will spare no effort in providing whatever support it can to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and until the Palestinian people obtain all their legitimate rights.