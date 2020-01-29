As a Republic Day gift, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has launched the ‘India Utsav 2020’. The festival that started on January 27 will continue until February 6 at LuLu stores in Qatar.

Indian ambassador P Kumaran inaugurated the festival at LuLu Hypermarket, D-Ring Road.

Doha Bank Group CEO Dr R Seetharaman, LuLu International director Mohamed Althaf, a number of dignitaries from the ministries, Indian community organisations, banks and retail sectors were present.

The ambassador appreciated LuLu for highlighting Indian culture. LuLu has been conducting the festival on the same theme since many years on the week of the Indian Republic Day to celebrate the diverse culture and heritage of India and highlight the unique quality and richness of food products from India.

The festival has more than 3,000 products in different categories and flown straight from India for the occasion. These include fruits, vegetables, meat, packaged food products, kitchen essentials and traditional dresses like sarees and churidars.

A wide range of hot food dishes is also being freshly prepared daily, ranging from delicious biryanis to mouth-watering curries, popular street foods, traditional sweets and many more delicacies.

Indian culture is often considered as an amalgamation of several cultures and has been influenced by the history of many centuries.

Many elements of India’s diverse cultures such as Indian philosophy, art, music, architecture and Indian cuisine have a profound impact across the world.

LuLu, which has its own food processing plants and sourcing offices in India has exerted massive efforts to introduce a new range of products featuring organic, low-fat and gluten-free stuff.

Healthier food options that are in demand are available in the stores.

With a view to enriching the theme of the festival, many traditional artforms including thematic dance, Vaishnav Jan, Kashmiri dance, Bengali dance, Semi-classical dance and patriotic cinematic dance were featured during the inaugural ceremony.

As part of the festival, a promotion on Indian Silk and Ethnic Wear was opened by the ambassador’s wife, Ritu Kumaran.

A wide assortment of pure natural and synthetic silk from India including saris, readymade garments and dress material are on display and sale at discounted rates at all LuLu outlets.

Indian silk is one of the major categories of India’s exports worldwide.

Fair Exports India, an export distribution centre of LuLu Group, has been the winner of the ‘Best Exporter Award’ for Indian silk saris and garments by the Indian Silk Export Promotion Council since 1996.

LuLu outlets have also launched a ‘Buy 2 Get 1 Free’ promotion which will continue until February 8.

This promotion includes almost all Indian and international brands of menswear, ladies-wear, churidars, saris, children-wear, footwear and ladies bags.

Stocks of leading Indian brands of menswear, ladieswear, children-wear and footwear like Louis Philippe, Arrow, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Sunnex, Killer, Sin, Sero, Oxemberg, Hush Puppies and Liberty are on display.