An interior view of a temporary supermarket opened by LuLu in the Industrial Area.

A major retailer of the region, LuLu Hypermarket chain has opened temporary supermarkets at various locations in the Industrial area, in co-operation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs.

The mini supermarkets will provide all essential and affordable product lines, groceries, fresh food, instant food, baked food and other daily necessities, according to a statement.

Dr Mohamed Althaf, director of LuLu Hypermarkets said: “We are extremely thankful to the governmental authorities for allowing us to become part of the contingency plan rolled out by them to address the crisis head-on by ensuring the supply of essentials to the community.

“This initiative is aimed at providing the essential items to the community through temporary supermarkets during the current pandemic situation. Considering the successful launch of the mobile format, we have decided that LuLu will continue to expand the temporary format as part of our corporate social responsibility.

“We would like to reassure the residents of Qatar that LuLu Hypermarket is committed to serve the community with uninterrupted supplies, and the customers will always have access to the affordable food”, he added.