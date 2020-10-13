Lulu Hypermarket has supported the “Blossom Campaign” launched by Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) on October 1, with a view to raise awareness about breast cancer throughout the month.

LuLu has launched a campaign under title “Shop and Donate” by allocating part of the sales proceeds of more than 700 products this month to support the QCS’s awareness programmes.

“This donation is a part of LuLu Hypermarket’s Corporate Social Responsibility and to support Qatar’s National Vision 2030,” according to a statement issued by LuLu yesterday.

October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month and as part of their campaign, LuLu showroom staff have marked their participation by wearing a pink ribbon, the worldwide symbol, to raise awareness among the customers and staff alike and encourage them to do early detection and adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent the disease.

Dr Dera al-Dosari, director of the Resources Development Department at the QCS, recalled that it is not the first time LuLu has supported the QCS.

“This initiative is a contribution from LuLu Hypermarket in achieving the QCS’s vision to be the community partnership platform, to make Qatar a leader in cancer prevention and its burden control.

“The QCS works with our partners to educate the community, and to support, empower and advocate for individuals living with cancer, and to engage in the professional development and scientific research in the field of cancer”.

Al-Dosari thanked the management and staff of LuLu Hypermarket for their continued efforts to support the QCS in its awareness initiatives and in addressing the needs of patients who are unable to afford the expenses of the treatment and reduce their financial burden.

The co-operation includes the participation of QCS volunteers to inform LuLu shoppers about the campaign and encourage them to go for early detection.