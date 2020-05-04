For the third year in a row, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has announced its support for Qatar Charity’s Ramadan Campaign titled “Calm Your Heart by Giving”, as part of its community initiative “Shop and Donate”.

This support comes as per the previous co-operation and partnership agreement signed between Qatar Charity and LuLu Hypermarket, which allows two sides to exchange experiences, co-operate and co-ordinate the programmes and projects that will be of common interest for the benefit of society.

This year, LuLu Hypermarket has more than 700 items in the shopping list to support Qatar Charity’s Ramadan campaign by donating a specific portion of the profits gained by selling these items, according to a statement.

Ali al-Ghareeb, director of the Resource Development Department at Qatar Charity has expressed his delight at this support announced by LuLu Hypermarket, especially in the holy month of Ramadan, and at a time when the whole world is facing a serious threat to humanity due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, noting that such support would enable Qatar Charity to help the vulnerable.

Qatar Charity is always keen to co-operate with various public and private sector institutions to reach out to the largest number of beneficiaries in Qatar and across the world, urging other companies and institutions to support Qatar Charity’s Ramadan campaign “Calm Your Heart by Giving”.

“This support from LuLu Hypermarket comes within the framework of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), as we look forward to being an important role player in the social responsibility programmes in collaboration with Qatar Charity, based on the values and traditions of society in the solidarity and co-operation between the various segments,” said Mohamed Althaf, director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar.

He added that such support would also continue in the future in such different seasons like Ramadan to benefit the weaker section of the society and improve their standard of living.

It is worth mentioning that last year, Qatar Charity received a donation of QR250,000 from LuLu Hypermarket Qatar as part of its ‘Shop & Donate’ drive during the last Ramadan. The donation came in support of Qatar Charity’s Ramadan Campaign: “the Gift of Giving” Campaign for the last year.

Qatar Charity has previously signed a number of co-operation agreements with LuLu Hypermarket Qatar. The first agreement allows customers to donate riyal and dirham fractions when paying purchase bills at various LuLu Hypermarket outlets, in order to support charitable projects within and outside Qatar.

The second agreement promotes Qatar Charity’s Khair Cards through LuLu outlets to promote charity among shoppers, while the third agreement involves a co-operation for the ‘Shop & Donate’ campaign.