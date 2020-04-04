Newly introduced pre-packed vegetables, fruits, roastery, cheese, meat, bakery item etc.

LuLu Hypermarkets have issued additional guidelines for shoppers, further deepening the already implemented social distance policy that require shoppers to maintain a 2m distance between each other.

LuLu outlets have launched pre-packed vegetables, fruits, roastery, cheese, meat and bakery among others in order to discourage the purchases through serve-over-counters, according to a statement.

Mohamed Althaf, director of LuLu Hypermarkets, said: “We will take all measures to ensure the quality of vegetables so that customers can buy with confidence and trust”.

“From today onwards essential items will be made available in multiple locations of the store to avoid crowding up”.

LuLu management anticipates that the new guidelines will supplement the strong measures they have implemented from the beginning to ensure the health safety and wellness of its customers and employees alike.