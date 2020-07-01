The latest edition of LuLu Hypermarkets’ ‘Made in Qatar Festival’ was inaugurated virtually on Sunday by Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser al-Thani, Agricultural Affairs and Fisheries Undersecretary at the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME).

The virtual ceremony was attended by Sheikh Jassim bin Jabor bin Hassan al-Thani, Abdulbasit Talib al-Ajji (director, National Product Support Department, Ministry of Commerce and Industry), Ramez al-Khayyat (board member/managing director of Baladna and Group CEO of Power International Holding), Yasser al-Jaidah (CEO, Qatar Cool), Nasser al-Khalaf (chairman, Agrico Farm), Dr Mohamed Althaf (director, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar) and many distinguished Qatari nationals and dignitaries from various public and private sector organisations.

Inaugurating the festival, Sheikh Dr Faleh bin Nasser al-Thani, pointed out that LuLu Hypermarkets have always been promoting and supporting Qatar national products and Qatari farms’ vegetables especially the premium one. “I am very happy to recall that LuLu was the first to promote local farms’ products in co-operation with the Ministry of Municipality and Environment”.

Sheikh Jassim bin Jabor al-Thani, while addressing the inaugural ceremony, said: “All other hypermarkets should follow this practice to promote our national products as we, at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, have always been giving instructions and guidance to all to do national events to promote Qatari products, once again thanks to LuLu for their support”.

While expressing gratitude to the dignitaries and farm owners for their excellent support, Dr Althaf reiterated LuLu Hypermarkets’ commitment to promote Qatari products.

“We will start increasing our promotions, visibility, and make the listing easier. You would be happy to know that at least 150 Lulu Private Label products including meat, poultry, water and tissues are being manufactured in Qatar. We are now extending our product lines, and make enormous progress in our efforts for self-reliance. In future, we would like to use our Qatar hub to export our Qatar-made products to other sourcing offices across the world”.

The festival, which started on June 25, showcases the richness of Qatari food and non-food products and agricultural produce. LuLu Hypermarkets have been organising the festival of ‘Qatari Products Our First Choice’ every year since 2010. This year’s edition will continue for a week throughout all LuLu stores.

LuLu Hypermarkets have always been an ardent promoter of Qatari food and non-food products and agricultural produce, and almost all prominent Qatari brands including Baladna, Dandy, Ghadeer, Rawa, Al Maha, Al Waha, Mazzrati, Athba, Al Wayba, Lulu Private Label, Agrico Qatar, Paramount, Agricole, Al Balad, Al Wajba, Qbake, Napoli Bakeries, Korean Bakeries, Al Arz Bakery, Gourmet, Rosary, Rayan, Lusail, Aqua Gulf, Qatar Pafki, Batatos, qfm, Lipton, Brooke Bond, Yara, Lux, Pearl, Omo and Clara are on display. LuLu Hypermarkets have long-standing association with the local farmers and remain the focal point in marketing local agricultural produce for many years. Since June, 2017 they have been concentrating more seriously in this regard as a socio-economic commitment to the nation.