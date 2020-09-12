Her Excellency Mrs. Lulwa bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that Qatar will always be the reliable partner seeking peace.

Commenting on her happiness at the start of the Afghan negotiations, Al-Khater said – on her official Twitter account – that with the participation of 18 foreign ministers and international officials, including the US Secretary of State, the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Secretary-General of NATO, Afghan peace negotiations began today under the auspices of Qatar.

She added: After 4 decades of war and suffering, it is time for the brotherly Afghan people to rest, and Qatar will always be the reliable partner seeking peace.

Today, Doha witnessed the launch of Afghan peace negotiations, in the presence of representatives of the Afghan government, the Taliban and the Afghan civil society, as part of the efforts aimed at achieving sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

The opening session of the Afghan peace negotiations was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Mike Pompeo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United States of America, and the negotiation parties, represented by Mr. Abdullah Abdullah from the Afghan government and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar from the Taliban, in addition to To a number of other officials.

It is noteworthy that following the signing of the agreement to bring peace to Afghanistan between the United States of America and the Taliban last February in Doha, the start of direct negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban is a historic first step on the road to resolving the decades-long conflict.

Discussions to achieve peace in Afghanistan included a number of axes, including reaching a permanent ceasefire and defining a framework for Afghanistan’s reconstruction efforts.

In his speech during the opening session of the Afghan peace negotiations, His Excellency Sheikh Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani said: “History has informed us, written experience after experience, that military force cannot resolve any conflict in Afghanistan and that the only way for that is an immediate and permanent cessation of fire and the opening of paths. For constructive dialogue through the negotiating table to achieve a comprehensive political settlement among all spectrums of the Afghan people. “