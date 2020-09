Situated in the heart of the futuristic Lusail City is #Qatar2022’s biggest tournament venue! The 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium will be transformed into a community space after 2022, including schools, shops, cafés, sporting facilities and health clinics.

