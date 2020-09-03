The plane of French President Emmanuel Macron was involved in a collision at Beirut International Airport, last Monday, causing minor damage to its wing, according to French media.

The website “France Info”, according to Russia Today, said that the pilots were not responsible for this incident, and the French President was not on board.

Journalist Michel Polako was quoted as saying that “the left wing of the Airbus 330” Presidential plane “was damaged after it collided with a hangar while it was being parked on Monday.”

French television said that Macron did not return to France on the aforementioned plane, and came back on a “Falcon” plane.

On Tuesday night, the French President announced that the Lebanese political parties informed him of their commitment to form a government within two weeks, indicating that he had agreed with them on a “road map” that includes making quick reforms.

Macron said, according to Agence France-Presse, that he had invited President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib, and political forces to a conference to be held in Paris in the second half of October to assess the steps taken on the “road map” level. This will coincide with a new international support conference in cooperation with the United Nations to provide aid to the country suffering from the repercussions of the horrific Beirut explosion.

Macron said that he would return to Lebanon for a third visit at the end of this year, stressing that “France will not abandon Lebanon.”