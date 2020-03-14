Our name “The Look Company” was originally established in Qatar in 2006 to create the look of the 15th Asian Games held in Doha and has since become an award-winning, multifaceted branding company locally and across the region.

Soon we were turning international sporting events and retail environments into brand destinations. We’ve expanded beyond just fabric evolving into designing, engineering and producing sculptures, building wraps, panorama billboards, signage, gateways, building projections, and lighting. Today, we create and elevate Qatar as a brand destination for world-class sporting events such as the World Handball Championships, ATP & WTA Tennis Tournaments, Qatar Masters Golf, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, etc. while producing truly captivating fan and consumer experiences.

While we still wave our Canadian flag proudly, we now have it flying next to the Qatari Flag. We’re proud to be the originals… in the world of fabric and now the world of Look based in Qatar.