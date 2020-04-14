QNA/Doha

An inspection by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has found a contracting company in Al-Waab area to be in violation of policies issued by the ministry to avoid the spread of the coronavirus in workplaces.

The company was found to be disregarding precautionary measures and procedures by not reducing the number of workers transported by buses to half the capacity of the bus.

In co-ordination with the security authorities, the necessary measures were taken against the company’s manager and the engineer in charge of the site and they were sent to investigation.

The ministry had, previously, adopted and published a policy of the measures that companies must follow in the workplace and housing to protect workers and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The ministry has established a dedicated hotline: 40280660 to receive reports of any workplace or accommodation violations.— QNA