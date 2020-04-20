Doha

A total of 11,419 phone calls were received through the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs’ (MADLSA) Labour Sector hotline between March 15 and April 18, it was announced on Sunday. Also, 2,269 text messages were received from workers in the same period, the MADLSA said in a tweet.

Of the total 11,419 phone calls, 9,526 calls came from workers while employers made 1,893 calls, an accompanying infographic showed. The ministry also stressed that complaints filed by workers were received through text messages, the Amerni application and e-mails.

A bulk — or 2,269 — of the complaints were received through text messages, followed by 654 through the Amerni application with and 481 through e-mails, the infographic reveals.

So far, 2,143 of the 2,269 complaints received through text messages have been resolved while 126 are in progress, according to the MADLSA. Similarly, 409 of the 654 complaints received through the Amerni app have been resolved and 245 are in progress. Also, 367 of the 481 complaints received through e-mails have been resolved until now while 114 are in progress.

In all, 2,919 of the 3,404 complaints received through these three modes have been resolved and 485 are in progress, the infographic shows. The ministry had launched the hotline, 92727, last month to receive workers’ complaints. The steps to submit a labour complaint are as follows:

1. Send an SMS to 92727

2. Type 5, then your ID number or visa number, and send the SMS.

The service is available 24 hours and in several languages.

Meanwhile, the ministry tweeted that to report violations regarding worker’s accommodation conditions, one should call the hotline, 40280660.