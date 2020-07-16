The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) has put in place a host of guidelines to ensure the safety of children in nurseries.

Nurseries and childcare facilities are scheduled to open in Phase 3 of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions, which begins on August 1, according to the detailed reopening plan.

Accordingly, the MADLSA has prepared the guidelines for owners and management of nurseries, workers, teachers and parents, children and those accompanying them.

The nursery authorities are required to send an official letter to inform the ministry that it has put all necessary health requirements in place on the nursery premises. The letter will have the signature of the licence holder pledging to comply with all relevant instructions of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), and will also state that the nursery will not operate before obtaining the written approval from the authorities concerned.

Nurseries that fail to obtain a health facility licence from the MoPH will not be allowed to function.

All employees of a nursery must show their status on the Ehteraz application. Those accompanying the children to and from the nurseries are also required to show the ‘Green’ status on Ehteraz.

Parents should be encouraged to pay fees through online banking or with cards. In case of cash payment, parents are required to place the due amount in an envelope, which will be received by the nursery administration from the main gate.

Nurseries should hold Covid-19 checks for all workers and they should not start working unless they test negative. They should not allow workers with health conditions such as chronic diseases, or those who are pregnant, to work.

In case of any infection, the nursery should be closed for 14 days and sterilised. Those infected should be examined again before returning to work or joining the nursery