The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs’ strategy was outlined before the Cabinet Wednesday, Qatar News Agency reported.
This came at the Cabinet’s regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan, which was chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani.
Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi issued a statement on the details of the proceedings.
HE the Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousef bin Mohamed al-Othman Fakhro gave a presentation on the strategic plan for the ministry.
Under the plan the ministry seeks to upgrade government performance, control, activate and develop labour market performance, and ensure the well-being and stability of society in order to realise the Qatar National Vision 2030 in co-operation with government agencies, professional associations, regional and international organisations and institutions.
Key and intermediate sectoral results:
1 – Institutional development and services sector:
Key result: modern public sector institutions that provide excellent public services and achieve financial sustainabilityIntermediate results:First: A coherent and flexible government organisation that meets the requirements of developmentSecond: Efficient and effective government performanceThird: Improved institutional processes that enable government agencies to provide distinctive public servicesFourth: Efficient management and outstanding performance of human resources
2 – An Efficient workforce sector:
Key result: a competitive job market that enables all residents of Qatar to participate in development, build a prosperous society, and meet the needs of the current generation without compromising the needs of future generations, through effective participation of those working in the labour market, achieving high productivity, attracting and retaining highly skilled workers; and a modern and transparent information system that provides data on the supply and demand sides of employment and training.Intermediate results:First: A labour market that encourages investment in developing human capitalSecond: A labour market that provides skilled expatriate labour and high productivityThird: Effective labour market governance
3 – Social protection sector:
Key result: The establishment of an effective and sustainable integrated social protection systemIntermediate results:First: Establishing an effective and sustainable integrated social protection systemSecond: A strong, cohesive and empowered Qatari familyThird: Increasing the scope and effectiveness of social capital.The total projects of the ministry’s strategic plan that emanate from the Second National Development Strategy numbered 27, including six projects in the fields of administrative development, 10 in the labour fields and 11 in the fields of social affairs.In addition, the ministry is implementing 26 projects in the field of technical co-operation with the International Labour Organisation, and 27 measures in the field of population policy.
Among these projects are the following:
1- To describe, classify and arrange public jobs.2- To activate quality standards for institutional performance in government agencies to assess and monitor the performance of the government sector3- To enable government agencies to prepare their own regulatory work guides4- To develop mechanisms and policies to stimulate and attract competencies in the government sector5- To prepare government scholarship plan6- To localise jobs in the private sector7- To describe and classify foreign workers according to the skill level8- To develop mechanisms for recruiting foreign workers9- To implement minimum wages10- To strengthen wages protection system11- A project to unify electronic system for social protection12- To expand the partnership between state institutions, civil society and the private sector13- A project for rehabilitating and employing social security pension beneficiaries for those of working age for the labour market14- Community markets project15- A project to strengthen and develop social development centres16- A project for preparing and developing a national strategy for the family17- A project to support the initiatives of civil society organisations with a social impact18- To establish and develop an electronic platform for volunteers.