The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs’ strategy was outlined before the Cabinet Wednesday, Qatar News Agency reported.

This came at the Cabinet’s regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan, which was chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani.Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi issued a statement on the details of the proceedings.HE the Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousef bin Mohamed al-Othman Fakhro gave a presentation on the strategic plan for the ministry.Under the plan the ministry seeks to upgrade government performance, control, activate and develop labour market performance, and ensure the well-being and stability of society in order to realise the Qatar National Vision 2030 in co-operation with government agencies, professional associations, regional and international organisations and institutions.

Key and intermediate sectoral results:

1 – Institutional development and services sector: