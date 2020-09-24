The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs’ strategy was outlined before the Cabinet Wednesday, Qatar News Agency reported.
This came at the Cabinet’s regular meeting at the Amiri Diwan, which was chaired by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz al-Thani.
Following the meeting, HE the Minister of Justice and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Dr Issa Saad al-Jafali al-Nuaimi issued a statement on the details of the proceedings.
HE the Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousef bin Mohamed al-Othman Fakhro gave a presentation on the strategic plan for the ministry.
Under the plan the ministry seeks to upgrade government performance, control, activate and develop labour market performance, and ensure the well-being and stability of society in order to realise the Qatar National Vision 2030 in co-operation with government agencies, professional associations, regional and international organisations and institutions.

Key and intermediate sectoral results:

1 – Institutional development and services sector:

Key result: modern public sector institutions that provide excellent public services and achieve financial sustainability
Intermediate results:
First: A coherent and flexible government organisation that meets the requirements of development
Second: Efficient and effective government performance
Third: Improved institutional processes that enable government agencies to provide distinctive public services
Fourth: Efficient management and outstanding performance of human resources
2 – An Efficient workforce sector:
Key result: a competitive job market that enables all residents of Qatar to participate in development, build a prosperous society, and meet the needs of the current generation without compromising the needs of future generations, through effective participation of those working in the labour market, achieving high productivity, attracting and retaining highly skilled workers; and a modern and transparent information system that provides data on the supply and demand sides of employment and training.
Intermediate results:
First: A labour market that encourages investment in developing human capital
Second: A labour market that provides skilled expatriate labour and high productivity
Third: Effective labour market governance
3 – Social protection sector:
Key result: The establishment of an effective and sustainable integrated social protection system
Intermediate results:
First: Establishing an effective and sustainable integrated social protection system
Second: A strong, cohesive and empowered Qatari family
Third: Increasing the scope and effectiveness of social capital.
The total projects of the ministry’s strategic plan that emanate from the Second National Development Strategy numbered 27, including six projects in the fields of administrative development, 10 in the labour fields and 11 in the fields of social affairs.
In addition, the ministry is implementing 26 projects in the field of technical co-operation with the International Labour Organisation, and 27 measures in the field of population policy.
Among these projects are the following:
1- To describe, classify and arrange public jobs.
2- To activate quality standards for institutional performance in government agencies to assess and monitor the performance of the government sector
3- To enable government agencies to prepare their own regulatory work guides
4- To develop mechanisms and policies to stimulate and attract competencies in the government sector
5- To prepare government scholarship plan
6- To localise jobs in the private sector
7- To describe and classify foreign workers according to the skill level
8- To develop mechanisms for recruiting foreign workers
9- To implement minimum wages
10- To strengthen wages protection system
11- A project to unify electronic system for social protection
12- To expand the partnership between state institutions, civil society and the private sector
13- A project for rehabilitating and employing social security pension beneficiaries for those of working age for the labour market
14- Community markets project
15- A project to strengthen and develop social development centres
16- A project for preparing and developing a national strategy for the family
17- A project to support the initiatives of civil society organisations with a social impact
18- To establish and develop an electronic platform for volunteers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY